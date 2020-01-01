Menu
1999 Lexus RX 300

268,003 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Fully loaded

Fully loaded

Location

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

268,003KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6288966
  • Stock #: 0111
  • VIN: JT6HF10U7X0052544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,003 KM

Vehicle Description

1999 Lexus RX300 3.0L V6 AWD Fully Loaded

268,003 KM
$3000.00
Stock # 0111
Active Status 

Winter Ready Vehicle! Equipped with a great set of Bridgestone Blizzak winter tires, heated seats, keyless entry and many more accessories.

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7r3ANyPKYxcvpTPwanK3viMcD8tT7ZS3
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

