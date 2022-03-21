$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
1999 Subaru Legacy
B4
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
153,508KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8746070
- Stock #: 40096
- VIN: BE5034278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,508 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 40096 - LOT #: 419T - RESERVE PRICE: $2,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - *TOW*NOT RUNNING*MECHANICAL CONDITION UNKNOWN* *RIGHT HAND DRIVE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM
