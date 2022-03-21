Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Subaru Legacy

153,508 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
1999 Subaru Legacy

1999 Subaru Legacy

B4

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Subaru Legacy

B4

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8746070
  2. 8746070
  3. 8746070
  4. 8746070
  5. 8746070
  6. 8746070
  7. 8746070
  8. 8746070
  9. 8746070
  10. 8746070
  11. 8746070
  12. 8746070
  13. 8746070
  14. 8746070
  15. 8746070
  16. 8746070
  17. 8746070
  18. 8746070
  19. 8746070
  20. 8746070
  21. 8746070
  22. 8746070
  23. 8746070
  24. 8746070
  25. 8746070
  26. 8746070
  27. 8746070
  28. 8746070
  29. 8746070
  30. 8746070
  31. 8746070
  32. 8746070
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

153,508KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8746070
  • Stock #: 40096
  • VIN: BE5034278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40096
  • Mileage 153,508 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 28.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 40096 - LOT #: 419T - RESERVE PRICE: $2,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - *TOW*NOT RUNNING*MECHANICAL CONDITION UNKNOWN* *RIGHT HAND DRIVE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2021 Ski-Doo SUMMIT ...
 171 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 125,040 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 161,437 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory