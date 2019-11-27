Menu
Account
Sign In

1999 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

$1,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 216,223KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4375110
  • Stock #: 0010
  • VIN: 4T3ZF13C5XU160267
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

1999 Toyota Sienna LE 3.0L V6 FWD 
 216,223 KM
 $ 1400.00
Stock # 0010
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax :  https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=ll6KEccbur6f0e7tkphwKSsoT1jNpQ%2f2
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 
 (403) 612-8289
 (403) 248-4881
 https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/
Exterior Colour: Beige, Interior Colour: Beige, Body Style: Mini-van, Fuel Type; Gasoline, Drive Type: FWD, Transmission: Automatic, Doors: 4-DR, Passengers: 7

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Luggage Rack
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2003 Nissan Xterra XE
 226,565 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic
2002 Dodge Grand Car...
 177,608 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2003 Suzuki Grand Vi...
 259,891 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Send A Message