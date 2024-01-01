Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday September 25.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 30408 <br/>Lot #: 368 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> * ENGINE NOISE * SNOW EX SALT SPRAYER * CVIP 05/2023 * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500

70,096 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500

CLASSIC BASE

2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500

CLASSIC BASE

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,096KM
VIN 1GBJC34R2YF496101

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 30408
  Mileage 70,096 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday September 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30408
Lot #: 368
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* ENGINE NOISE * SNOW EX SALT SPRAYER * CVIP 05/2023 *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500