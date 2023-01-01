Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Chrysler Concorde

120,368 KM

Details Description

$950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2000 Chrysler Concorde

2000 Chrysler Concorde

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Chrysler Concorde

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10035441
  2. 10035441
  3. 10035441
  4. 10035441
  5. 10035441
  6. 10035441
  7. 10035441
  8. 10035441
  9. 10035441
  10. 10035441
  11. 10035441
  12. 10035441
  13. 10035441
  14. 10035441
  15. 10035441
  16. 10035441
  17. 10035441
  18. 10035441
  19. 10035441
  20. 10035441
  21. 10035441
  22. 10035441
  23. 10035441
  24. 10035441
Contact Seller

$950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,368KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10035441
  • Stock #: 69154
  • VIN: 2C3HD46R7YH249444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 69154
  • Mileage 120,368 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 13.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 69154 - LOT #: 536 - RESERVE PRICE: $950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2000 Chrysler Concor...
 120,368 KM
$950 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500
149,240 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz B...
 222,331 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory