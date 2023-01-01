Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Ford Excursion

275,627 KM

Details Description

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2000 Ford Excursion

2000 Ford Excursion

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Ford Excursion

LIMITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10540062
  2. 10540062
  3. 10540062
  4. 10540062
  5. 10540062
  6. 10540062
  7. 10540062
  8. 10540062
  9. 10540062
  10. 10540062
  11. 10540062
  12. 10540062
  13. 10540062
  14. 10540062
  15. 10540062
  16. 10540062
  17. 10540062
  18. 10540062
  19. 10540062
  20. 10540062
  21. 10540062
  22. 10540062
  23. 10540062
  24. 10540062
  25. 10540062
  26. 10540062
  27. 10540062
  28. 10540062
  29. 10540062
  30. 10540062
  31. 10540062
  32. 10540062
  33. 10540062
  34. 10540062
Contact Seller

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
275,627KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10540062
  • Stock #: 82774
  • VIN: 1FMNU43S6YEB89973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 82774
  • Mileage 275,627 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 17.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 82774 - LOT #: 676 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,850 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 239,431 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 187,165 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2016 Jaguar XJ Portf...
 127,894 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory