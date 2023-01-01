Menu
2000 Ford Taurus

259,062 KM

Details Description Features

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2000 Ford Taurus

2000 Ford Taurus

SE

2000 Ford Taurus

SE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

259,062KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638435
  • Stock #: 0473
  • VIN: 1FAFP53U2YG195108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,062 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 FORD TAURUS SE 3.0L V6 FWD 259,062 KM$2100.00+gstStock #0473ACTIVE STATUS NEW: STARTER, WINDSHIELDTIRES: RADIAL SP06 ALL SEASONFEATURE: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROLVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cudliYLsXRn9qcKKn4HaE1JwOjq%2FRaP%2FWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

