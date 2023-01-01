Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 GEHL NEUSON GE222

1,740 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2000 GEHL NEUSON GE222

2000 GEHL NEUSON GE222

Watch This Vehicle

2000 GEHL NEUSON GE222

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9614809
  2. 9614809
  3. 9614809
  4. 9614809
  5. 9614809
  6. 9614809
  7. 9614809
  8. 9614809
  9. 9614809
  10. 9614809
  11. 9614809
  12. 9614809
  13. 9614809
  14. 9614809
  15. 9614809
  16. 9614809
  17. 9614809
  18. 9614809
  19. 9614809
  20. 9614809
  21. 9614809
  22. 9614809
  23. 9614809
  24. 9614809
  25. 9614809
  26. 9614809
  27. 9614809
  28. 9614809
  29. 9614809
  30. 9614809
  31. 9614809
  32. 9614809
  33. 9614809
  34. 9614809
  35. 9614809
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9614809
  • Stock #: 59300
  • VIN: AA01507G

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 1,740 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 23.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 59300 - LOT #: 430 - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FLEET VEHICLE: THIS VEHICLE IS A COMMERCIALLY OWNED WORK VEHICLE. - UNRESERVED: THIS VEHICLE HAS NO RESERVE PRICE AND WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BID. - * OPERATIONAL * HYDRAULIC LEAK UNDER CAB * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 155,073 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 xDrive50i
 182,816 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SE
 266,858 KM
$2,200 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory