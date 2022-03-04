Menu
2000 Honda Accord

327,951 KM

Details Description

$1,250

+ tax & licensing
$1,250

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2000 Honda Accord

2000 Honda Accord

2000 Honda Accord

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,250

+ taxes & licensing

327,951KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8521391
  Stock #: 36555
  VIN: 1HGCG5672YA814667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36555
  • Mileage 327,951 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 3.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36555 - LOT #: 582 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,250 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - REBUILT STATUS: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REBUILT FROM SALVAGE. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

