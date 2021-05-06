Menu
2000 Jaguar XK

41,500 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2000 Jaguar XK

2000 Jaguar XK

XKR CONVERTIBLE w/ SUPERCHARGED / LOW KMS

2000 Jaguar XK

XKR CONVERTIBLE w/ SUPERCHARGED / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

41,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7092178
  Stock #: 17558
  VIN: SAJBA42B8YPA09029

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Convertible
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This IMMACULATE LOW KM Jaguar XKR comes loaded with a responsive 4.0L SUPERCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, heated power leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, premium sound system, power top and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Wheel Drive
Supercharged
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

