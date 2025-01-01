Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday April 1.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 64717 
Lot #: 613 
Reserve Price: $5,500 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. 
Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. 
 **ENGINE - COOLANT LEAK** *SPEEDO IN MILES* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

VIN SAJJA42B7YPA02312

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday April 1.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 64717
Lot #: 613
Reserve Price: $5,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
**ENGINE - COOLANT LEAK** *SPEEDO IN MILES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2000 Jaguar XK8