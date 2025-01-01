Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 25.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 75909 <br/>Lot #: 426 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/> ARROW 3000 GAL TANK * CVIP 10/25 * CUMMINS ISC DIESEL * GVWR 33000 LB * RECENT REPAIRS INVOICE IMAGED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2000 Kenworth T300

148,343 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2000 Kenworth T300

S/A

Watch This Vehicle
12653547

2000 Kenworth T300

S/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12653547
  2. 12653547
  3. 12653547
  4. 12653547
  5. 12653547
  6. 12653547
  7. 12653547
  8. 12653547
  9. 12653547
  10. 12653547
  11. 12653547
  12. 12653547
  13. 12653547
  14. 12653547
  15. 12653547
  16. 12653547
  17. 12653547
  18. 12653547
  19. 12653547
  20. 12653547
  21. 12653547
  22. 12653547
  23. 12653547
  24. 12653547
  25. 12653547
  26. 12653547
  27. 12653547
  28. 12653547
  29. 12653547
  30. 12653547
  31. 12653547
  32. 12653547
  33. 12653547
  34. 12653547
  35. 12653547
  36. 12653547
  37. 12653547
  38. 12653547
  39. 12653547
  40. 12653547
  41. 12653547
  42. 12653547
  43. 12653547
  44. 12653547
  45. 12653547
  46. 12653547
  47. 12653547
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,343KM
VIN 2NKMHZ7X3YM857024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 148,343 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 75909
Lot #: 426
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
ARROW 3000 GAL TANK * CVIP 10/25 * CUMMINS ISC DIESEL * GVWR 33000 LB * RECENT REPAIRS INVOICE IMAGED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Jeep Compass LIMITED 48,102 KM $29,500 + GST
Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 GMC Yukon SLE 171,713 KM $23,000 + GST
Used 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor 24,190 KM $44,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2000 Kenworth T300