$CALL+ GST
2000 Kenworth T300
S/A
2000 Kenworth T300
S/A
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
148,343KM
VIN 2NKMHZ7X3YM857024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 148,343 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 25.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 75909
Lot #: 426
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
ARROW 3000 GAL TANK * CVIP 10/25 * CUMMINS ISC DIESEL * GVWR 33000 LB * RECENT REPAIRS INVOICE IMAGED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
$CALL
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2000 Kenworth T300