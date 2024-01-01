$4,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2000 Lexus RX 300
4dr SUV 4WD
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
262,548KM
Good Condition
VIN JT6HF10U4Y0131249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 0544
- Mileage 262,548 KM
Vehicle Description
2000 LEXUS RX 300 3.0L V6 AWD262,548 KM$4200.00+gstStock #0544Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BI+FHv+vyQ7AD2kqiLQuFAo1ZQIQXkD7Website: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2000 Lexus RX 300