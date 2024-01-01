Menu
2000 LEXUS RX 300 3.0L V6 AWD
262,548 KM
$4200.00+gst
Stock #0544
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BI+FHv+vyQ7AD2kqiLQuFAo1ZQIQXkD7
Website: jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm
(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

2000 Lexus RX 300

262,548 KM

Details Description Features

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
2000 Lexus RX 300

4dr SUV 4WD

2000 Lexus RX 300

4dr SUV 4WD

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
262,548KM
Good Condition
VIN JT6HF10U4Y0131249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 0544
  • Mileage 262,548 KM

Vehicle Description

 2000 LEXUS RX 300 3.0L V6 AWD262,548 KM$4200.00+gstStock #0544Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BI+FHv+vyQ7AD2kqiLQuFAo1ZQIQXkD7Website: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2000 Lexus RX 300