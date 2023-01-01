Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

264,351 KM

Details Description

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10626657
  2. 10626657
  3. 10626657
  4. 10626657
  5. 10626657
  6. 10626657
  7. 10626657
  8. 10626657
  9. 10626657
  10. 10626657
  11. 10626657
  12. 10626657
  13. 10626657
  14. 10626657
  15. 10626657
  16. 10626657
  17. 10626657
  18. 10626657
  19. 10626657
  20. 10626657
  21. 10626657
  22. 10626657
  23. 10626657
  24. 10626657
  25. 10626657
  26. 10626657
  27. 10626657
  28. 10626657
Contact Seller

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
264,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10626657
  • Stock #: 84830
  • VIN: 4JGAB54E2YA148234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 84830
  • Mileage 264,351 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 7.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 84830 - LOT #: 691 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - **MISSING CATALYTIC CONVERTER** *EXTRA FOUR TIRES* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Kia Rio
117,038 KM
$1,200 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE
 93,225 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2006 Volvo XC70
201,398 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory