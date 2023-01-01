Menu
2000 Subaru Impreza

264,015 KM

Details

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2000 Subaru Impreza

2000 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn 2.5 RS Manual

2000 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn 2.5 RS Manual

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

264,015KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362972
  • Stock #: 0445
  • VIN: JF1GC6755YG504109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,015 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 SUBARU IMPREZA RS 2.5L 4cyl. AWD MANUAL 264,015 KM$4000.00+gstStock #0445ACTIVE STATUSNO ACCIDENTS REPORTED FEATURES:  A/C, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=17WGLqI2UkmOstNOLUeQfUdpzYjJuf%2BAWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

