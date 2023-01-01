$4,000+ tax & licensing
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2000 Subaru Impreza
4dr Sdn 2.5 RS Manual
Location
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
264,015KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10362972
- Stock #: 0445
- VIN: JF1GC6755YG504109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 264,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
