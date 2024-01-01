Menu
2000 TOYOTA SIENNA 3.0L V6 FWD
302,535 KM
$2300.00+gst
Stock #0516
NEW WATER PUMP AND TIMING BELT 
FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7LfvX0q3xOxp3jM5T%2Bvvphz9k5E%2Bfnq4
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

2000 Toyota Sienna

302,535 KM

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
2000 Toyota Sienna

4Dr LE

2000 Toyota Sienna

4Dr LE

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
302,535KM
Good Condition
VIN 4t3zf13c0yu198457

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 302,535 KM

2000 TOYOTA SIENNA 3.0L V6 FWD302,535 KM$2300.00+gstStock #0516NEW WATER PUMP AND TIMING BELT FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7LfvX0q3xOxp3jM5T%2Bvvphz9k5E%2Bfnq4Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2000 Toyota Sienna 4Dr LE 302,535 KM $2,300 + tax & lic

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

