$2,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2000 Toyota Sienna
4Dr LE
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
302,535KM
Good Condition
VIN 4t3zf13c0yu198457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 302,535 KM
Vehicle Description
2000 TOYOTA SIENNA 3.0L V6 FWD302,535 KM$2300.00+gstStock #0516NEW WATER PUMP AND TIMING BELT FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7LfvX0q3xOxp3jM5T%2Bvvphz9k5E%2Bfnq4Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
2000 Toyota Sienna