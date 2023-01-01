Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Acura EL TOURING

340,354 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2001 Acura EL TOURING

2001 Acura EL TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Acura EL TOURING

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9957731
  2. 9957731
  3. 9957731
  4. 9957731
  5. 9957731
  6. 9957731
  7. 9957731
  8. 9957731
  9. 9957731
  10. 9957731
  11. 9957731
  12. 9957731
  13. 9957731
  14. 9957731
  15. 9957731
  16. 9957731
  17. 9957731
  18. 9957731
  19. 9957731
  20. 9957731
  21. 9957731
  22. 9957731
  23. 9957731
  24. 9957731
  25. 9957731
  26. 9957731
  27. 9957731
  28. 9957731
  29. 9957731
  30. 9957731
  31. 9957731
  32. 9957731
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
340,354KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9957731
  • Stock #: 66883
  • VIN: 2HHES356X1H003951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 66883
  • Mileage 340,354 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY MAY 24.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 66883 - LOT #: 588 - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Ford Escape SE
 110,626 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-350
102,322 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2001 Acura EL TOURING
340,354 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory