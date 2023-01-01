2001 Acura EL TOURING

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 0 , 3 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9957731

9957731 Stock #: 66883

66883 VIN: 2HHES356X1H003951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 66883

Mileage 340,354 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.