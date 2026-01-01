$22,023+ GST
2001 Chevrolet Corvette
Base
2001 Chevrolet Corvette
Base
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$22,023
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Torch Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 185,916 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2001 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette features the following options: SOLID PAINT (STD), POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), BUCKET SEATS (STD), 5.7L (350) SPFI V8 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), Underhood courtesy lamp, Solar-ray tinted glass, Side window defoggers, and Remote keyless entry-inc: remote trunk release, panic alarm. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
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403-256-4960