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Check out this 2001 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette features the following options: SOLID PAINT (STD), POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), BUCKET SEATS (STD), 5.7L (350) SPFI V8 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), Underhood courtesy lamp, Solar-ray tinted glass, Side window defoggers, and Remote keyless entry-inc: remote trunk release, panic alarm. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

185,916 KM

Details Description Features

$22,023

+ GST
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2001 Chevrolet Corvette

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14447176

2001 Chevrolet Corvette

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Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$22,023

+ GST

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Used
185,916KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY32G115112391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour Torch Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 185,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2001 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette features the following options: SOLID PAINT (STD), POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), BUCKET SEATS (STD), 5.7L (350) SPFI V8 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), Underhood courtesy lamp, Solar-ray tinted glass, Side window defoggers, and Remote keyless entry-inc: remote trunk release, panic alarm. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Convertible Soft Top
solid paint (STD)
LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD)
BUCKET SEATS (STD)
5.7L (350) SPFI V8 ENGINE (STD)
4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

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$22,023

+ GST>

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2001 Chevrolet Corvette