2001 Ford Focus

216,502 KM

Details Description

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

216,502KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8315988
  Stock #: 31530
  VIN: 3FAHP31311R110121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # 31530
  • Mileage 216,502 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 15.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31530 - LOT #: 591 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - *ENGINE RUNS ROUGH* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

