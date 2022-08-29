2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 8 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9079462

9079462 Stock #: GT623

GT623 VIN: WDB1714561F060894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 48,835 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.