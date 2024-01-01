Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable used sedan? Look no further than this 2001 Oldsmobile Alero with REMOTE STARTER 4dr Sdn GL, proudly offered by JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This sleek silver sedan with a grey interior is ready to take you wherever you need to go, with its powerful 3.4L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission. Despite having 267,436 km on the odometer, this Alero has been well-maintained and is in good condition, ready to provide you with years of reliable service.</p><p>Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and cruise control. Stay safe and secure with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a full complement of airbags. The Alero also comes equipped with a CD player, rear window defroster, and a tilt steering wheel for added convenience and comfort.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this Alero that are sure to make you smile:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 3.4L V6 Engine:</strong> This engine delivers plenty of power for everyday driving, making merging and highway driving a breeze.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Cloth Seats:</strong> Sink into the plush cloth seats and enjoy a comfortable ride, whether youre on a short trip or a long road trip.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock the doors and start your journey without fumbling for keys.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride with the convenience of cruise control for long highway drives.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows and locks for easy access and security.</li></ul><p>Come down to JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today and take this reliable Oldsmobile Alero for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!</p>

2001 Oldsmobile Alero

267,436 KM

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
2001 Oldsmobile Alero

4dr Sdn GL

11971308

2001 Oldsmobile Alero

4dr Sdn GL

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
267,436KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G3NL52E61C262396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 267,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2008 Ford Taurus X 4dr Wgn SEL AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Ford Taurus X 4dr Wgn SEL AWD 238,001 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Acura EL 4dr Sdn Premium Auto for sale in Calgary, AB
2003 Acura EL 4dr Sdn Premium Auto 357,832 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Nissan Murano 4dr SL AWD V6 for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Nissan Murano 4dr SL AWD V6 277,359 KM $2,300 + tax & lic

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2001 Oldsmobile Alero