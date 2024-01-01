$1,500+ tax & licensing
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 267,436 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable used sedan? Look no further than this 2001 Oldsmobile Alero with REMOTE STARTER 4dr Sdn GL, proudly offered by JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This sleek silver sedan with a grey interior is ready to take you wherever you need to go, with its powerful 3.4L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission. Despite having 267,436 km on the odometer, this Alero has been well-maintained and is in good condition, ready to provide you with years of reliable service.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and cruise control. Stay safe and secure with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a full complement of airbags. The Alero also comes equipped with a CD player, rear window defroster, and a tilt steering wheel for added convenience and comfort.
Here are 5 features of this Alero that are sure to make you smile:
- Powerful 3.4L V6 Engine: This engine delivers plenty of power for everyday driving, making merging and highway driving a breeze.
- Comfortable Cloth Seats: Sink into the plush cloth seats and enjoy a comfortable ride, whether you're on a short trip or a long road trip.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock the doors and start your journey without fumbling for keys.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride with the convenience of cruise control for long highway drives.
- Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of power windows and locks for easy access and security.
Come down to JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today and take this reliable Oldsmobile Alero for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
403-248-4881