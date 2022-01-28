$1,000+ tax & licensing
$1,000
+ taxes & licensing
2001 Pontiac Sunfire
SE
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
230,404KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8183562
- Stock #: 0279
- VIN: 3G2JB52411S229748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers
