Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Pontiac Sunfire

230,404 KM

Details Description Features

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2001 Pontiac Sunfire

2001 Pontiac Sunfire

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Pontiac Sunfire

SE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

230,404KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183562
  • Stock #: 0279
  • VIN: 3G2JB52411S229748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,404 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 PONTIAC SUNFIRE 230,404 KM$1000.00+gstStock # 0279ACTIVE STATUS TIRES: COOPER WEATHER MASTER S/T2Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LwsvNvKQG1flEOG0QaSDV9y6cduR2WajWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook for more details(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text or call )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2007 Hyundai Accent GS
 168,233 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata GL
 208,190 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Rout...
 143,237 KM
$5,200 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory