2001 Pontiac Sunfire

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$1,000 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 4 0 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8183562

8183562 Stock #: 0279

0279 VIN: 3G2JB52411S229748

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 230,404 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Interior Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers

