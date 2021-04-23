+ taxes & licensing
2001 Toyota Echo 1.5L 4cyl. FWD272,442 KM$1600.00+gstStock # 0168ACTIVE STATUSCOLD A/CRust along the bottom on both sides and a scrape along the side the of vehicle as shown in pictures - priced accordinglyVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Yhc%2FVPjYCJTHt4jixSey2Q%2FnnmUquFbq.Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text or call )(403) 248-4881 ( Business line )
