2001 Toyota Echo

272,442 KM

$1,600

Base

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

272,442KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7008626
  • Stock #: 0168
  • VIN: JTDBT123610131948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,442 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2001 Toyota Echo 1.5L 4cyl. FWD272,442 KM$1600.00+gstStock # 0168ACTIVE STATUSCOLD A/CRust along the bottom on both sides and a scrape along the side the of vehicle as shown in pictures - priced accordinglyVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Yhc%2FVPjYCJTHt4jixSey2Q%2FnnmUquFbq.Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text or call )(403) 248-4881 ( Business line )

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

