2001 Toyota Highlander

$3,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 8 , 6 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10049274

10049274 Stock #: 69699

69699 VIN: JTEHF21A310013360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 69699

Mileage 228,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.