2001 Toyota RAV4

300,953 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

300,953KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8253760
  • Stock #: 30895
  • VIN: JTEHH20V016002697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30895
  • Mileage 300,953 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30895 - LOT #: 519 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - REBUILT STATUS: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REBUILT FROM SALVAGE. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

