Stock #: 52202 
Lot #: 870 
Reserve Price: $2,950 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2001 Toyota Sequoia

417,802 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
2001 Toyota Sequoia

Limited

12046225

2001 Toyota Sequoia

Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
417,802KM
VIN 5TDBT48A81S004719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 52202
  • Mileage 417,802 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 52202
Lot #: 870
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2001 Toyota Sequoia