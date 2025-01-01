$CALL+ GST
2001 WABASH TRAILER T/A
2001 WABASH TRAILER T/A
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
CALL
VIN 1JJV532W61L719237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 26.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 97436
Lot #: 399
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
GVWR 68,000 LBS * A/R SUSP * CARRIER HEATER - UNKNOWN HOURS *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2001 WABASH TRAILER T/A