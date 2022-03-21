Menu
2002 Acura MDX

220,150 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

220,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8958613
  • Stock #: 45738
  • VIN: 2HNYD18262H515418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 45738
  • Mileage 220,150 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 23.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 45738 - LOT #: 649 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ODOMETER IN MILES: THIS VEHICLE'S ODOMETER READING IS IN MILES AND NOT KILOMETERS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

