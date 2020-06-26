Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2002 Chevrolet Avalanche

2002 Chevrolet Avalanche

5DR 4WD 1500

2002 Chevrolet Avalanche

5DR 4WD 1500

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 356,751KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5292626
  • Stock #: 20006C
  • VIN: 3GNEK13T22G109691
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

1500 5dr Crew Cab 130" WB 4WD, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 5.3L (325) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

