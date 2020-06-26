2002 Chevrolet Avalanche

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Additional Features
-
- Bed Liner
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
- 5.3L (325) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.