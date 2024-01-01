$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Speedway White
- Interior Colour Light Oak
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 103,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2002 Chevrolet Corvette . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: SOLID PAINT (STD), POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, PERFORMANCE RATIO AXLE -inc: 3.15 axle ratio, PERFORMANCE HANDLING PKG -inc: stiffer springs & stabilizer bars, pwr steering cooler, large monotube shock absorbers, LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), BUCKET SEATS (STD), BODY-SIDE MOULDINGS, 5.7L (350) SPFI V8 ALUMINUM ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), and Uniframe design body structure w/corrosion resistant coating. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960