Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2002 Chevrolet Corvette . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: SOLID PAINT (STD), POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, PERFORMANCE RATIO AXLE -inc: 3.15 axle ratio, PERFORMANCE HANDLING PKG -inc: stiffer springs & stabilizer bars, pwr steering cooler, large monotube shock absorbers, LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), BUCKET SEATS (STD), BODY-SIDE MOULDINGS, 5.7L (350) SPFI V8 ALUMINUM ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), and Uniframe design body structure w/corrosion resistant coating. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

103,001 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Speedway White
  • Interior Colour Light Oak
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 103,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2002 Chevrolet Corvette . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: SOLID PAINT (STD), POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, PERFORMANCE RATIO AXLE -inc: 3.15 axle ratio, PERFORMANCE HANDLING PKG -inc: stiffer springs & stabilizer bars, pwr steering cooler, large monotube shock absorbers, LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), BUCKET SEATS (STD), BODY-SIDE MOULDINGS, 5.7L (350) SPFI V8 ALUMINUM ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), and Uniframe design body structure w/corrosion resistant coating. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Body-side mouldings
POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Convertible Soft Top
solid paint (STD)
5.7L (350) SPFI V8 ALUMINUM ENGINE (STD)
LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD)
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD)
BUCKET SEATS (STD)
PERFORMANCE RATIO AXLE -inc: 3.15 axle ratio
PERFORMANCE HANDLING PKG -inc: stiffer springs & stabilizer bars pwr steering cooler large monotube shock absorbers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2007 Infiniti FX35 for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Infiniti FX35 231,045 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum 154,657 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 RAM 3500 Laramie for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 RAM 3500 Laramie 36,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2002 Chevrolet Corvette