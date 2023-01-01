Menu
2002 Chevrolet Impala

157,338 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
4DR SDN

4DR SDN

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

157,338KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10217928
  • Stock #: 0434
  • VIN: 2G1WF55K629331649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 157,338 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 CHEVROLET IMPALA 3.8L V6 FWD 157,338 KM$2800+gstStock # 0434ACTIVE STATUSFEATURES:  A/C, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=R%2FHXiE5ryMmQBY3n6df%2F1GA2u0Irm7EVWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text ) 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Winter Tires

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

