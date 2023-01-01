$2,800+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Impala
4DR SDN
Location
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
157,338KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10217928
- Stock #: 0434
- VIN: 2G1WF55K629331649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 157,338 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Winter Tires
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3