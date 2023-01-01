Menu
2002 Chevrolet Malibu

191,087 KM

Details

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2002 Chevrolet Malibu

2002 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

2002 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LS

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

191,087KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547798
  • Stock #: 0364
  • VIN: 1G1NE52J22M540240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,087 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 CHEVROLET MALIBU 3.1L V6 FWD191,087 KM$1900.00+gstStock # 0364ACTIVE STATUSTIRES: NORDIC WINTER TIRES [FRT 9/32][REAR 10/32]FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rCYlysi5pNZrTDg6BlPk884tAabonbbxWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

