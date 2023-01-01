2002 Chevrolet Malibu

$1,900+ tax & licensing
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
4dr Sdn LS
Location
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
191,087KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9547798
- Stock #: 0364
- VIN: 1G1NE52J22M540240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,087 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3