2002 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$1,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 0 8 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9547798

9547798 Stock #: 0364

0364 VIN: 1G1NE52J22M540240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 191,087 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

