2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser

157,523 KM

$5,488

+ tax & licensing
$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Limited LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

157,523KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8512625
  • Stock #: 362222
  • VIN: 3C8FY68B62T362222

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Mileage 157,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER LIMITED WITH 157,523 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE AND TRACTION CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Chrome Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Fog Lamps,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wip...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

