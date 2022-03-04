$5,488+ tax & licensing
$5,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Limited LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
157,523KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8512625
- Stock #: 362222
- VIN: 3C8FY68B62T362222
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Mileage 157,523 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER LIMITED WITH 157,523 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE AND TRACTION CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Chrome Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Fog Lamps,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wip...
