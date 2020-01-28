Menu
Account
Sign In

2002 Dodge Dakota

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Dodge Dakota

Sport

Location

GT Motor Sports

103-3360 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,458KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4575273
  • Stock #: GT1002
  • VIN: 1B7HG38Z22S594567
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 


GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!


We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 11-4 


- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAY!

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE


CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!


LOCATED @ 3360 26th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T1Y 4T7 (Big Blue and Yellow Building)


All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!


****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!



Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 


Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports

2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 129,059 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna LE
 207,622 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 149,610 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
GT Motor Sports

GT Motor Sports

103-3360 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Send A Message