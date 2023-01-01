2002 Dodge Ram 2500

$2,450 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 9 , 6 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10229657

10229657 Stock #: 74645

74645 VIN: 3B7KF23C62M298059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 74645

Mileage 339,649 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.