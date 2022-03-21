Menu
2002 Ford Mustang

203,590 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2002 Ford Mustang

2002 Ford Mustang

Base

2002 Ford Mustang

Base

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

203,590KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8687438
  Stock #: 39222
  VIN: 1FAFP40402F180442

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 39222
  Mileage 203,590 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 14.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39222 - LOT #: 630 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

