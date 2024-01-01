Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 20.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30333 - LOT #: 821 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2002 Ford Windstar

226,141 KM

Details Description

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2002 Ford Windstar

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Ford Windstar

Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11605968
  2. 11605968
  3. 11605968
  4. 11605968
  5. 11605968
  6. 11605968
  7. 11605968
  8. 11605968
  9. 11605968
  10. 11605968
  11. 11605968
  12. 11605968
  13. 11605968
  14. 11605968
  15. 11605968
  16. 11605968
  17. 11605968
  18. 11605968
  19. 11605968
  20. 11605968
  21. 11605968
  22. 11605968
  23. 11605968
  24. 11605968
  25. 11605968
  26. 11605968
  27. 11605968
  28. 11605968
  29. 11605968
  30. 11605968
Contact Seller

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
226,141KM
VIN 2FMZA57442BA66736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30333
  • Mileage 226,141 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 20.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30333 - LOT #: 821 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Cadillac SRX 4 Luxury for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Cadillac SRX 4 Luxury 139,510 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Civic DX-G for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Honda Civic DX-G 77,482 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford C MAX SE HYBRID for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford C MAX SE HYBRID 290,075 KM $2,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2002 Ford Windstar