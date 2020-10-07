Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Honda CR-V

296,112 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

296,112KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6169968
  • Stock #: 0102
  • VIN: JHLRD78842C815630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 296,112 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Honda CR-V EX 2.4L 4WD 4cyl.  
296,112 KM
$2000.00
Stock # 0102
Rebuilt Status 

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZbFn9khdPsNYWUrLq%2Be3sRAr1KW0R%2FEK
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Privacy Glass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2004 Ford Explorer L...
 261,057 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 160,177 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Echo CE
 182,742 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory