OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 73786 <br/>Lot #: 714 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,200 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *EXHAUST NOISE* *AFTERMARKET STEREO* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2002 Hyundai Elantra

220,712 KM

Details Description

$1,200

+ tax & licensing
2002 Hyundai Elantra

VE

12566522

2002 Hyundai Elantra

VE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,712KM
VIN KMHDN45D82U440576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 73786
  • Mileage 220,712 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 73786
Lot #: 714
Reserve Price: $1,200
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*EXHAUST NOISE* *AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2002 Hyundai Elantra