2002 Hyundai Santa Fe

$950 + taxes & licensing 2 3 1 , 2 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9348472

9348472 Stock #: 53948

53948 VIN: KM8SB13D32U164390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 53948

Mileage 231,244 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.