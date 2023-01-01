Menu
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

272,516 KM

Details

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4dr Overland 4WD

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4dr Overland 4WD

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

272,516KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409835
  • Stock #: 0452
  • VIN: 1J8GW68J32C115652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,516 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4.7 V8 4WD 272,516 KM$2500.00+gstStock #0452ACTIVE STATUSFEATURES: TINTED GLASS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qdcd%2BndzuWYM5s0NhEGOc6FYEkfgiNWxWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text ) 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Equalizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

