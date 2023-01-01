$2,500+ tax & licensing
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4dr Overland 4WD
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
272,516KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10409835
- Stock #: 0452
- VIN: 1J8GW68J32C115652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 272,516 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Equalizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3