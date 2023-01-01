2002 Jeep Liberty

$2,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 5 , 8 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9972917

9972917 Stock #: 67509

67509 VIN: 1J4GL58K62W241094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 67509

Mileage 325,875 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.