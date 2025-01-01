2002 Kawasaki Other

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=70 data-end=151><strong data-start=70 data-end=149>2002 Kawasaki ZZ-R1200 – Clean Carfax | Well-Maintained | Performance Ready</strong></p><p data-start=153 data-end=488>Experience legendary performance with this 2002 Kawasaki ZZ-R1200 – a sport-touring motorcycle that perfectly blends power, comfort, and reliability. This bike comes with a clean Carfax, has been well maintained, and regularly serviced, making it an excellent choice for riders who want both thrill and dependability.</p><p data-start=490 data-end=522><strong data-start=494 data-end=520>Highlights & Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=523 data-end=1013><li data-start=523 data-end=597><p data-start=525 data-end=597><strong data-start=525 data-end=551>1164cc Inline-4 Engine</strong> – Exceptional power and smooth acceleration</p></li><li data-start=598 data-end=686><p data-start=600 data-end=686><strong data-start=600 data-end=624>Sport-Touring Design</strong> – Combines superbike performance with long-distance comfort</p></li><li data-start=687 data-end=781><p data-start=689 data-end=781><strong data-start=689 data-end=722>Aerodynamic Fairing & Styling</strong> – Classic aggressive look with excellent wind protection</p></li><li data-start=782 data-end=865><p data-start=784 data-end=865><strong data-start=784 data-end=810>Comfortable Ergonomics</strong> – Ideal for both spirited rides and extended touring</p></li><li data-start=866 data-end=943><p data-start=868 data-end=943><strong data-start=868 data-end=893>Strong Braking System</strong> – Dual front discs for confident stopping power</p></li><li data-start=944 data-end=1013><p data-start=946 data-end=1013><strong data-start=946 data-end=965>Well-Maintained</strong> – Service records available for peace of mind</p></li></ul><p data-start=1000 data-end=1166> </p><p data-start=1015 data-end=1225>This<strong> </strong>ZZ-R1200 is a rare find, offering the perfect balance of speed, comfort, and reliability. Whether you’re looking for weekend rides or long-distance adventures, this Kawasaki is ready to hit the road.</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2002 Kawasaki Other

41,344 KM

Details Description

$6,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Kawasaki Other

ZZ-R1200 | ZX1200C | Clean & Ready to Ride!

Watch This Vehicle
12888509

2002 Kawasaki Other

ZZ-R1200 | ZX1200C | Clean & Ready to Ride!

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1755794834088
  2. 1755794834588
  3. 1755794835040
  4. 1755794835485
  5. 1755794835895
  6. 1755794836320
  7. 1755794836739
  8. 1755794837175
  9. 1755794837589
  10. 1755794838025
  11. 1755794838457
  12. 1755794838925
  13. 1755794839383
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,344KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 000319
  • Mileage 41,344 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Kawasaki ZZ-R1200 – Clean Carfax | Well-Maintained | Performance Ready

Experience legendary performance with this 2002 Kawasaki ZZ-R1200 – a sport-touring motorcycle that perfectly blends power, comfort, and reliability. This bike comes with a clean Carfax, has been well maintained, and regularly serviced, making it an excellent choice for riders who want both thrill and dependability.

Highlights & Features:

  • 1164cc Inline-4 Engine – Exceptional power and smooth acceleration

  • Sport-Touring Design – Combines superbike performance with long-distance comfort

  • Aerodynamic Fairing & Styling – Classic aggressive look with excellent wind protection

  • Comfortable Ergonomics – Ideal for both spirited rides and extended touring

  • Strong Braking System – Dual front discs for confident stopping power

  • Well-Maintained – Service records available for peace of mind

 

This ZZ-R1200 is a rare find, offering the perfect balance of speed, comfort, and reliability. Whether you’re looking for weekend rides or long-distance adventures, this Kawasaki is ready to hit the road.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North AWD | Clean Carfax for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North AWD | Clean Carfax 174,237 KM $25,990 + GST
Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SE Comfortline 4MOTION for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan SE Comfortline 4MOTION 73,418 KM $37,990 + GST
Used 2023 Chrysler 300 300S AWD | Bold, Luxurious & Fully Equipped for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Chrysler 300 300S AWD | Bold, Luxurious & Fully Equipped 80,153 KM $34,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2002 Kawasaki Other