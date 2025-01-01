$6,990+ GST
2002 Kawasaki Other
ZZ-R1200 | ZX1200C | Clean & Ready to Ride!
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$6,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 000319
- Mileage 41,344 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 Kawasaki ZZ-R1200 – Clean Carfax | Well-Maintained | Performance Ready
Experience legendary performance with this 2002 Kawasaki ZZ-R1200 – a sport-touring motorcycle that perfectly blends power, comfort, and reliability. This bike comes with a clean Carfax, has been well maintained, and regularly serviced, making it an excellent choice for riders who want both thrill and dependability.
Highlights & Features:
1164cc Inline-4 Engine – Exceptional power and smooth acceleration
Sport-Touring Design – Combines superbike performance with long-distance comfort
Aerodynamic Fairing & Styling – Classic aggressive look with excellent wind protection
Comfortable Ergonomics – Ideal for both spirited rides and extended touring
Strong Braking System – Dual front discs for confident stopping power
Well-Maintained – Service records available for peace of mind
This ZZ-R1200 is a rare find, offering the perfect balance of speed, comfort, and reliability. Whether you’re looking for weekend rides or long-distance adventures, this Kawasaki is ready to hit the road.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades.
403-248-0245