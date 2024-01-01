Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38465 <br/>Lot #: 461X <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> *BOOST* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2002 Lexus RX 300

267,701 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2002 Lexus RX 300

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Lexus RX 300

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11778063
  2. 11778063
  3. 11778063
  4. 11778063
  5. 11778063
  6. 11778063
  7. 11778063
  8. 11778063
  9. 11778063
  10. 11778063
  11. 11778063
  12. 11778063
  13. 11778063
  14. 11778063
  15. 11778063
  16. 11778063
  17. 11778063
  18. 11778063
  19. 11778063
  20. 11778063
  21. 11778063
  22. 11778063
  23. 11778063
  24. 11778063
  25. 11778063
  26. 11778063
  27. 11778063
  28. 11778063
  29. 11778063
  30. 11778063
  31. 11778063
  32. 11778063
  33. 11778063
  34. 11778063
  35. 11778063
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
267,701KM
VIN JTJHF10U220245683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38465
  • Mileage 267,701 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38465
Lot #: 461X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*BOOST*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SXT 192,749 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Toyota Camry SE 134,318 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali XL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 GMC Yukon Denali XL 183,765 KM $38,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2002 Lexus RX 300