2002 Mazda Protege

$2,450 + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 4 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9323890

9323890 Stock #: 53513

53513 VIN: JM1BJ245921540273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 53513

Mileage 228,477 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.