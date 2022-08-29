Menu
2002 Mazda Protege

228,477 KM

Details Description

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2002 Mazda Protege

2002 Mazda Protege

2002 Mazda Protege

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

403-250-1995

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

228,477KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9323890
  • Stock #: 53513
  • VIN: JM1BJ245921540273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 53513
  • Mileage 228,477 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 53513 - LOT #: 643 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

