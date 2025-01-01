$3,950+ tax & licensing
2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML500
2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
ML500
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,680KM
VIN 4JGAB75E62A307953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 72750
- Mileage 229,680 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 72750
Lot #: 550
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*NAVIGATION INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
