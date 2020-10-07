Menu
2002 Nissan Sentra

248,589 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

SE-R

SE-R

Location

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

248,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6073212
  • Stock #: 0089
  • VIN: 3n1ab51dx2l706429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,589 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Nissan Sentra SE-R 2.5L FWD 

248,589 KM

$1500.00

Stock # 0089
Active Status

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax :ps://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=YYDc%2br17yRHEljYKBF5UctGgeNyoTTLn

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details

(403) 612-8289

(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel

