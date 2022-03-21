Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue

0 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue

2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue

4dr Sdn GL

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue

4dr Sdn GL

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8958430
  • Stock #: 0333
  • VIN: 1G3WS52H82F224010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

MECHANIC SPECIAL RUNS & DRIVES SMOOTH 2002 OLDSMOBILE INTRIGUE GL 3.5L V6 FWD167,927 KM LAST RECORDED 2015 - ODOMETER NOT WORKING$2000.00+gstStock # 0333ACTIVE STATUSNO ACCIDENTS TIRES: BLACKLION CILERRO BH15 [FRT 6/32][REAR 7/32]FEATURES: COLD A/C, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROLVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JYApg1C7nNCgnRLHP9JMXv5jeUcKowfTWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2000 Honda Odyssey LX
 272,768 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Sebrin...
 149,060 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory