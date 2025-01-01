Menu
<p> </p><div style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2002 PONTIAC GRAND AM 3.4L V6 FWD </div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>254,625 KM</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>$1800.00+gst</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock #0572</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kLW2NZnkTpIQZnDpOqSPfAIZNaCpjDOZ&_gl=1*1g0dui4*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIw</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Website: <span style=margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; font-family: inherit;><a style=color: #1155cc; cursor: pointer; text-decoration-line: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; border-style: none; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 0px; outline: none; font-weight: 600; background-color: transparent; display: inline; font-family: inherit; role=link href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2AS1bv0tCQQ7ERKMsOa97LiqLJuo8ZymdQQ_ip610t4imZHjGg0avu9pA_aem_sAwFhH2S_mboeGvUrUj-iA target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2AS1bv0tCQQ7ERKMsOa97LiqLJuo8ZymdQQ_ip610t4imZHjGg0avu9pA_aem_sAwFhH2S_mboeGvUrUj-iA&source=gmail&ust=1738257837045000&usg=AOvVaw153BIq0Qe_szhD6G-TK_50>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</div><div dir=auto style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</div>

Details Description Features

12138000

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
254,625KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2NF52EX2M657494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,625 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

