$1,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2002 Pontiac Grand Am
4DR SDN SE1
2002 Pontiac Grand Am
4DR SDN SE1
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
254,625KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G2NF52EX2M657494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 254,625 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2002 PONTIAC GRAND AM 3.4L V6 FWD 254,625 KM$1800.00+gstStock #0572Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kLW2NZnkTpIQZnDpOqSPfAIZNaCpjDOZ&_gl=1*1g0dui4*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIwWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
2007 Dodge Caravan 4dr Wgn 167,662 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2002 Toyota Highlander 4dr V6 4WD 272,515 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr V6 XLT 189,053 KM $3,800 + tax & lic
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2002 Pontiac Grand Am