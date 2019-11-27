2002 Subaru Forester L 2.5L AWD 4CYL.



274415 KM

$1500.00

Stock # 0009

Active Status

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=PJkqoPeQ9ZZoPbUovCTgc1vh9X6jhnpO

(403) 612-8289

(403) 248-4881

https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/

Exterior Colour: Red, Interior Colour: Grey, Body Style: Wagon, Fuel Type; Gasoline, Drive Type: 4WD, Transmission: Manual, Doors: 4-DR, Passengers: 5

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Luggage Rack

Steel Wheels Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

