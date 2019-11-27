Menu
2002 Subaru Forester L 2.5L AWD 4CYL. 


274415 KM
$1500.00


Stock # 0009
Active Status


Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.


Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=PJkqoPeQ9ZZoPbUovCTgc1vh9X6jhnpO


Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 


(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881
https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/


Exterior Colour: Red, Interior Colour: Grey, Body Style: Wagon, Fuel Type; Gasoline, Drive Type: 4WD, Transmission: Manual, Doors: 4-DR, Passengers: 5

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

